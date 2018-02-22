A California man was transported to the hospital in stale condition after being pulled unresponsive from waters off of Ulua Beach in South Maui on Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported at around 9:09 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

At 9:13 a.m. firefighters were directed to the beach where they found a 78-year-old man who was barely breathing and had a very weak pulse.

The man, a visitor from Walnut Creek, California, had gone snorkeling with a family member but was alone when a beachgoer found him floating unresponsive 20-30 yards from shore. Bystanders brought the man to the beach but did not start CPR because he appeared to be breathing.

Maui Fire Services Chief Edward Taomoto said crews administered CPR on the man and after a few minutes his condition improved to the point where he began to breathe on his own and his heart rate returned to a more normal rhythm.

According to department reports, paramedics arrived and treated the man before transporting him to Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition.

The man was using a traditional two-piece mask and snorkel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firefighters from Wailea and a Kīhei paramedic crew responded to the incident.