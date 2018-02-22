There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday February 28: The current west-northwest swell will continue to provide a moderate bump to surf along the north and west facing shores through Thursday, before gradually subsiding Friday and into the weekend. Afterwards, no other significant northwest swells are expected. An elevated trade wind swell is expected to bump surf up to advisory levels along east facing shores by late Thursday or Friday. Surf will continue to build through the beginning of next week, and may reach warning levels by midweek. A small long period south swell should produce a small bump in surf this weekend for south facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NW long period swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi clean/sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW long period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high long period swell with occasional waist sets. The swell will be coming from the NNE in the morning and shift to the NW during the day.

Conditions: Clean with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT