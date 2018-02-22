Hawaiʻi Island police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a police officer was shot in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in lower Puna on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a report of an assault on Oio Street at 10:22 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

According to department reports, as officers approached the suspect’s residence, a man at the home fired a single gunshot at police, striking an officer in the lower extremities.

That officer, who is a two-year member of the department, was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.

The department’s Special Response Team was on scene along with Crisis Negotiators who were attempting to communicate with the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

An investigation continues.

As is standard practice in any police-involved shooting, the Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section will investigate the shooting, and the Office of Professional Standards will conduct an administrative investigation.