The new Kamalani residential community in Kīhei announced it has surpassed the 50% sales mark for its first increment of 170 condominium townhomes and flats. The project has also expanded its sales complex to include its first townhome model.

To date, approximately 95 homes at Kamalani have sold or are under contract, more than 45% of which have closed. The large majority of sales have been to owner occupants, including market and Residential Workforce Housing buyers.

“We continue to welcome a steady stream of interested homebuyers, and at the current pace, are hopeful of selling out before the end of the year,” said Jordan Smith, REALTOR Salesperson at KW Island Living, project broker for Kamalani. “Throughout this process, we’ve gotten to know many of the homeowners. It’s gratifying to see how happy they are to achieve their dream of owning a new home.”

In response to customer interest, Kamalani introduced a fourth model home at its sales center complex last week. The new model is a 2-floor, 1,180 square foot, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome with an enclosed garage.

All four models are now available for viewing during the Kamalani Sales Center’s normal business hours, Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Every condominium home in Kamalani includes steel frame construction; two assigned parking spaces; energy-saving features including a gas-powered kitchen range and oven; high-speed internet access; and a full-size stacked washer and dryer. Each residence, including those on the second floor, comes with a private yard.