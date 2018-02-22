+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

The Maui Police Department announced the promotion of three individuals to the rank of Lieutenant and seven individuals to the rank of Sergeant. The members were recognized during a promotion ceremony on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.

Lieutenant promotions include: Lt. Garrett Tihada, Lt. Keola Tom and Lt. Lance Marks.

Lt. Tom began his career with the MPD in January of 2002. Since that time, he has served in the Wailuku Patrol and the Vice Narcotics Divisions. He also served as a Firearms Instructor and Rappel Master for the Maui Police Department. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2011.

Sergeant promotions incldue: Sgt. Dennis Arnds, Sgt. Christina Bonacorsi, Sgt. Jhun-Lee Casio, Sgt. Clifford Dagulo, Sgt. Lonnie Ka‘ai, Sgt. Kamuela Mawae and Sgt. Jeremy Pallone De La Torre.

Sgt. Arnds was among a half dozen officers honored in 2010 for contributing to the fight against Drunk driving. Sgt. Pallone De La Torre joined the Maui Police Department in 2012 as part of the 75th Recruit Class. Upon graduation, he was selected for the department’s Best Notebook Award; and tied for second place for the department’s M. Cecil “Rusty” Dickson Award for Physical Fitness.

Friday’s ceremony was a first of its kind for the department, and offered an opportunity for friends and family to be recognized for the sacrifice they endure while supporting their loved ones.

Executive and command staff of the Maui Police Department extended their thanks to families of the promoted officers saying, “These family members can attest to the long and often inconvenient and grueling schedules police officers face. Supporting a loved one in the law enforcement field is not an easy task.”