Women Helping Women Maui hosts its 21st anniversary gala, “Restoring the Heart, Hoʻokele Puʻuwai,” on Sunday March 11, 2018 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the King Kamehameha Golf Club.

Event proceeds go to funding emergency shelters and support programs for victims of domestic violence on Maui and Lānaʻi.

The celebration includes a Polynesian-style dinner, silent auction and program honoring survivors and heroes. Entertainment will be provided by Kuaola and Sister Robi Kahakalau.

The mission of Women Helping Women is to end domestic violence and make every home safe. “As we continue the good fight to end domestic violence on Maui please help is to restore the heart of our communities, our people and our heroes,” event organizers said.

Tickets are available for $150 per person or a table of 11 for $1650. Individual tickets or tables are available for purchase online. Women Helping Women is also seeking donations for its silent auction, advertisers for its event program and additional sponsorship opportunities. For further information call (808) 446-7342 or e-mail event@whwmaui.net

Ho‘okele Wa‘a Sponsors include Family and Friends of Agriculture and Pūlama Lānaʻi

along with co-sponsors, American Savings Bank, Goodfellow Bros.,Inc. and Alexander &

Baldwin.