The 5th annual Maui Energy Conference will take place March 14-15, 2018 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. This year will focus on discussing the business opportunities created by efforts to decarbonize.

The Maui Energy Conference is Hawaiʻi’s leading energy conference featuring invited keynote speakers, panel sessions, case studies, exhibits and networking. It attracts more than 300 energy industry leaders from Hawaiʻi, the Mainland, Japan and Europe to exchange ideas on how to better serve customers in today’s rapidly changing power generation and delivery environment.

Event organizers urge the public who are interested in the Hawaiʻi energy scene to attend due to a decision made on Feb. 6, 2018 by the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission. According to the Hawaiʻi PUC the issues relevant to a review of projects by the local gas utility now include:

…whether the commission should disallow as unreasonable…costs due to the effect …of imported LNG on the State’s reliance on fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions.” Docket No 2017-0150.

“The question is now whether the traditional ‘reasonable and prudent standard’ drives one to the conclusion that prudent people don’t want to make electricity in ways that might speed up climate change,” said Conference Chair Doug McLeod. “Sea change, game change, whatever type of change analogy you like – from a regulatory standpoint this is very different than where we were a few years ago,” he added.

An organized discussion on the issue and its possible implications nationwide will be held during the conference.

For information on how to register and program details, click here.