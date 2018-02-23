HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday March 01: The current small west-northwest swell will continue to subside into the weekend. No other significant northwest swells are expected through the period. An elevated trade wind swell will bump surf up to advisory levels along east facing shores by Friday morning. Surf will continue to build through the beginning of next week, and may reach warning levels by midweek. A small long-period south swell could produce a small bump in surf this weekend for south facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high NW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 25-30mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Waist high SW ground swell in the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops into the knee range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NW ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

