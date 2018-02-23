The Headquarters Visitor Center at Haleakalā National Park will be closed on Monday, Feb. 26 through Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, for asbestos abatement, as part of ongoing HVAC improvements.

Headquarters Visitor Center is located at 7,000 feet of elevation, approximately one mile past the Summit Entrance Station. During the improvements, the restrooms, car parking lot, and bus parking will remain open.

For the duration of the repairs, Haleakalā Visitor Center, located at 9,741 feet of elevation, will be the only place where overnight backcountry camping and cabin permits will be issued, until 3 p.m. daily.

Backcountry users are strongly encouraged to obtain their permits a day in advance. Haleakalā Visitor Center is 11 miles, approximately a 30-minute drive, past the Summit Entrance Station.

Headquarters Visitor Center repairs include HVAC and hot water systems improvements and upgrading the building’s outdoor lighting system to be both “dark skies compliant” and to better protect the endangered ʻuaʻu (Hawaiian petrel).

Park officials say Haleakalā is one of the best places on earth for night sky viewing. In addition, the ʻuaʻu, which navigates by the stars, becomes disoriented by light pollution.

The project started in mid-January and is expected to take approximately 4 to 5 weeks. The contract was awarded to Narito Sheetmetal for $213,983.67 and was paid for out of entrance fee dollars.