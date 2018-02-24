High Surf Advisory issued February 24 at 3:20AM HST until February 26 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Moist and somewhat unstable conditions will persist across portions of the state through the weekend. East to southeast winds will focus rainfall over windward and southeast slopes. The greatest threat for heavy showers and thunderstorms will be over the Big Island tonight, then shift to the western end of the island chain over Kauai and Oahu on Sunday. Drier conditions will push back over the state early next week as potentially strong east to east- southeast winds develop across the entire state.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.