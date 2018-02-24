The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management will host a Hāna Metals and Electronics Recycling Event for East Maui residents.

The three-day event runs from Thursday, March 1 to Saturday, March 3, from 8 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. each day at the Hāna Landfill.

Metal items accepted include appliances, scrap metals, propane tanks, auto batteries, and up to 15 auto tires.

Appliances that will be accepted include refrigerators, freezers, A/C units, water coolers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges/stoves, and water heaters. Crews will not accept microwaves during the event or thereafter.

Electronics accepted include all computers and components.

For more information about metals drop-offs or businesses that would like to participate in this event for a fee, call Refrigerant Recycling, Inc. at (808) 351-3504.

For more information about computer drop-offs, call the county e-cycling hotline at (808) 280-6460.

For other information about this event, call the County AVM Office at (808) 270-8217.