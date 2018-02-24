UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. 2.25.18

The National Weather Service has CANCELLED the FLOOD ADVISORY for the ISLAND OF MAUI. Weather radar showed that heavy rain has ended.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES: THE PUBLIC SHOULD REMAIN CAUTIOUS AND ALERT FOR ANY POSSIBLE FLOODING CONDITIONS. DON’T TRY TO CROSS FLOODED ROADWAYS OR FAST FLOWING STREAMS IN YOUR VEHICLE OR ON FOOT. IT MAY BE TOO DANGEROUS. TURN AROUND…DON’T DROWN.

PREVIOUS POST:

112 PM HST SAT FEB 24 2018

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood advisory for the island of Maui until 415 PM HST

At 109 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain along the southeast slopes of Haleakala. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Kaupo, Kipahulu, Hamoa, and Keokea.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.