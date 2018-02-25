High Surf Advisory issued February 25 at 3:23AM HST until February 26 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

An active upper level trough will sweep across Kauai County today bringing heavy rain showers and thunderstorms to the islands of Kauai and Niihau. Enhanced showers and thunderstorms from this upper trough will likely reach Oahu by late afternoon and evening time periods. Elsewhere moist and somewhat unstable conditions will linger across the eastern half of the state today with scattered rain showers expected with enhanced rainfall forecast along the windward and mountain slopes. A drying trend begins on Monday afternoon as a strong ridge builds in over the islands and we transition to a windy east-southeast weather pattern with more typical scattered windward and mountain showers each day.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers. High near 76. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.