Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov, (808) 270-7855 or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Q: I have been saving money to build a house, and would like to find out what I’m allowed to build, as well as what the height and setback restrictions are for my area. Is there a way to access this information online?

A: Yes, the Maui County Code, which contains the answers to the questions you’re asking, is available through our county website.

If you know already the zoning of your property, you can visit www.mauicounty.gov/planning, and click on the Quick Link tab on the far right; “County Code – Title 19 – Zoning.” Then click on Article II, “Comprehensive Zoning,” to look up the permitted uses, height regulations, building setbacks and other requirements for residential districts.

If you don’t know your property’s zoning, you can call the Maui County Planning Department at (808) 270-7735 or visit the planning offices located at One Main Plaza (2200 Main St., Ste. 315, Wailuku). Please have your tax map key number and/or the physical address of your property. You should be aware that other designations may also apply, such as community plan, Maui Island Plan, state land use district, and other special districts; planning staff can advise you whether any of these apply to your property.