HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday March 04: Large east swell and high surf will continue along east facing shores through the upcoming week. Surf may reach warning levels along those shores beginning around Monday night or Tuesday. A series of small, long period south swells are expected through the forecast period. Surf will remain small along north and west facing shores through the forecast period.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high ENE medium period swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S short period wind swell for the morning going more SW during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

