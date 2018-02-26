High Surf Advisory issued February 26 at 3:05AM HST until February 27 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Showers will gradually decrease across the state today and tonight as the upper trough west of the area weakens and a ridge aloft builds in from the northeast. East winds will increase through midweek, with quite windy conditions expected in some areas. Passing mostly light showers will become focused over windward and mauka areas beginning on Tuesday.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers. High near 76. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.