Maui Health System hosts its 3rd Annual Heart Failure Awareness Event – a community health fair to celebrate Heart Month – on Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The event is free and open to the public and will include informational booths, free gifts, prizes and feature guest speakers from the Maui medical community lending their expertise on heart failure.

Event schedule is as follows:

4 to 5 p.m. Maui Memorial Medical Center Courtyard

Informational booths featuring various health and wellness organizations

Complimentary refreshments

Enter-to-win prize drawings

5 to 6:30 p.m. Maui Memorial Medical Center Auditorium

Guest speakers:

Dr. Pamela Gordon, Cardiologist (Pacific Permanente Group)

Dr. Jay Parikh, Cardiologist (Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi)

Dr. Kimble Poon (Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi)

Complimentary valet parking will also be offered.

According to American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases including coronary artery disease, high blood pressure and stroke collectively remain the leading cause of death in the world and the United States. Heart disease and stroke are still the leading two killers in the world; in the US, heart disease ranks first and stroke fifth.

Maui Memorial Medical Center was recognized by the American Heart Association in the 2018 issue of “US News & World Report” of Best Hospitals for leading the state in Heart and Stroke Quality Achievement. Maui Memorial Medical Center earned the highly-distinguished Gold Plus Quality Achievement Awards as well as recognition for the associations’ Target: Heart FailureSM Honor Roll and Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite Plus from American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines program.

MMMC is the only hospital in the state of Hawaiʻi to achieve both the Gold Plus award as well as Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll. Only 11 other hospitals in the entire Western Region (which includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaiʻi, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington) received the award. 2017 marked the 9th year that MMMC has been recognized with a quality achievement award.

“Our greatest reward is serving our patients and seeing how we’re affecting lives,” said Leslie Lexier, RN, Heart Failure Quality Specialist. “That is why we are committed to quality care and providing education and resources for our community.