The state Department of Transportation has provided a new update on three Maui road projects of interest in West Maui. The updates involve: the Lahaina Bypass Phase 1B-2, the Honoapiʻilani Highway Improvements from Keawe Street to Kapunakea Street, and the associated “Traffic Signal Modernization” project.

The section of road has been a point of contention among local government leaders and department officials.

Honoapiʻilani Highway Improvements: Keawe Street to Kapunakea Street

Work hours on this project to account for the anticipated volume of cars entering and exiting the Bypass from the interim northern terminus at Keawe Street continues to run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Opening of the free right-turn from Keawe Street onto Honoapiʻilani Highway and restriping of the highway from Keawe Street to Kapunakea Street is currently on schedule to coincide with the opening of the Lahaina Bypass Phase 1B-2.

In February, the contractor completed trenching, installation of conduit, and backfill on the westbound and eastbound lanes of Keawe Street. Remaining work includes installation of the new signal and associated infrastructure; replacement of the sidewalk on north corner of Honoapiʻilani Highway and Keawe Street; and, removal and replacement of the sidewalk on the Cannery Mall side of Honoapiʻilani Highway.

The contractor will continue to monitor traffic during project work hours. Roadwork associated closures for the upcoming week will continue to be posted on the HDOT website.

Lahaina Bypass Phase 1B-2:

The traffic shift from Honoapiʻilani Highway at Olowalu/”Cut Mountain” to the Bypass has been changed from early March to April. This change is due to the impact of recent weather events on the project work schedule. Items of work remaining before the shift include concrete paving from Punakea Overpass to Hōkiokio Place; Hōkiokio Place Intersection paving; utility relocation at Southern Connector; energizing traffic signals at Hōkiokio Place and Kai Hele Kū Street; and, temporary restriping on Honoapiʻilani Highway at the Southern Terminus.

Traffic Signal Modernization at Various Locations

The project to modernize state traffic signal systems on Maui was awarded on January 17, 2018. Notice to proceed is anticipated in April 2018, with project completion targeted in Summer/Fall of this year. For more information on the Traffic Signal Modernization project, please refer to the January 25th update available here.

For more information on the Lahaina Bypass Phase 1B-2