Kamehameha Schools is offering a new program for students this summer that will focus on the practices of kupuna, such as building an imu, while learning math and literacy.

The Kilohana program designed to connect haumāna (students) to their Hawaiian identity in a modern world. Current Kilohana programs are designed to support students in discovering and exploring their love of math through a variety of cultural experiences.

The program incorporates elements of STEAM to drive inquiry and projects that develop students’ skills in math and Hawaiian culture as well as the 21st century skills needed for college and/or career success.

The innovative, ﬁve-week Hawaiian culture-based program is for non-Kamehameha students entering grades 6, 7, and 8 in Fall 2018.

The Kilohana summer program will take place June 12 through July 13, 2018, (except July 4), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., ending at 2 p.m. on Fridays. The program will be available at the following locations:

Hāna – Priority will be given to students entering grades 6 through 8 who reside between the east Maui boundaries of Kaupō and Ke‘anae. The program will take place at Ala Kukui.

Moloka‘i – Priority is given to students entering grades 6 through 8 who reside on the island of Moloka‘i. The program will take place at Akaʻula School.

‘Ewa – Priority is given to students entering grades 6 through 7 who reside in Kapolei, Makakilo, ‘Ewa, Waipi‘o, Waipahu, Pearl City, Moanalua, and ‘Aiea or attend school in these complex areas: Kapolei/Campbell, Pearl City/Waipahu, Moanalua/Radford

Wai‘anae – Priority is given to students entering grades 6 through 8 who reside or attend school in the 96792 zip code

Waialua – Priority is given to students entering grades 6 through 7 who reside or attend school between the boundaries of Mililani and Ka‘a‘awa

West Hawai‘i – Priority is given to students entering grades 6-8 who reside between Paʻauilo and Ocean View

Priority will be given to applicants who reside, or currently attend a school located in the region where the program is being held. Transportation will not be provided for the Hāna program. Transportation will be provided to/from Ho‘olehua Post Office, Kaunakakai Library, and Kilohana School on Moloka‘i.

Kamehameha Schools policy is to give preference to applicants of Hawaiian ancestry to the extent permitted by law.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final selection for the Kilohana program is done by random computer selection (lottery) and notification letters will be mailed in April 2018.

The application deadline for the summer program is March 30, 2018. To apply for the program, click here.