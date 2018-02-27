HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday March 05: A large, short-period east swell combined with strengthening east winds over the windward coastal waters will maintain elevated rough surf along east facing shores this week. Advisory level surf will build through midweek, but is expected to remain just below warning level along east facing shores. Small northwest swells and small long- period south swells will maintain small background surf along north, west, and south facing shores into next weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE medium period swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

