The 5th annual Localicious Hawai‘i campaign will kick off on Thursday, March 1, at a record-breaking 262 restaurants statewide.

The annual event celebrates the important role restaurants play in supporting local agriculture with a month-long dining out promotion. Twenty-three locations throughout Maui County will participate in this year’s campaign.

Throughout the month of March, participating restaurants will designate one or more menu items that incorporate locally grown, caught or raised products as a Localicious dish. For every Localicious dish ordered, restaurants will donate $1 to the Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation to support ag education programs in public schools statewide.

“Our mission is to strengthen Hawai‘i’s agricultural industry and the future of local food production,” said Denise Hayashi Yamaguchi, executive director of HAF. “Localicious restaurants are an integral part of this movement, and we thank them for coming together to make this year’s campaign the biggest ever.”

Localicious Hawai‘i aims to raise public awareness of restaurants that are active supporters of the state’s agricultural industry. All proceeds raised from the promotion help fund HAF’s educational programs, including Where Would Be Without Seeds, Veggie U, AquaPono Aquaponics, In The Fields, and Kids Cooking Local.

“Localicious plays an important role in uniting restaurants, the agriculture industry, and consumers with a common goal of moving Hawai‘i to a more sustainable future,” said Russell Hata, president and CEO of ChefZone. “In addition to gathering support from the restaurants and the community, Localicious supports longevity in the agriculture industry by introducing ag-related careers to children at a young age.”

Since the program’s launch in 2014, Localicious has raised more than $170,000 to provide approximately 70 public schools and 200 classrooms statewide with garden kits and structured ag-related curriculums. This year’s goal is to raise $50,000. Participating restaurants that raise $500 or more will be eligible to adopt a HAF partner Department of Education public school classroom.

Participating 2018 Localicious Maui restaurants are:

AMA Bar & Grill

Auntie’s Kitchen

Black Rock Kitchen

Cane & Canoe

Da Kitchen Cafe

Fat Daddy’s Smoke House

Gannon’s Wailea

Hāli‘imaile General Store

Hula Grill Kā‘anapali

Humble Market Kitchen

Humuhumunukunukuapua‘a

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui

Kō

Manoli’s Pizza Company

Morimoto Maui

Nick’s Fishmarket

Roy’s Kā‘anapali

Sarento’s on the Beach

Son’z Steakhouse

Tommy Bahama – Wailea

Zippy’s Restaurants

7-Eleven Hawai‘i

Cafe 565 on Lāna‘i

For the full list of restaurants participating in this year’s campaign and signature menu items, click here.