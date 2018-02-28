HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday March 06: A large, short-period east swell combined with strengthening east winds over the windward coastal waters will maintain elevated rough surf along east facing shores this week. Advisory level surf will build through midweek, but is expected to remain below warning level. Small northwest swells and small long-period south swells will maintain small background surf along north, west, and south facing shores into the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ENE medium period swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph in the morning increasing to 30-35mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S short period wind swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT