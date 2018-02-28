High Surf Advisory issued February 27 at 3:36PM HST until March 02 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Gusty trades associated with strong high pressure will hold through the upcoming weekend. Cloudy skies will likely remain in place across the western end of the state through midweek, due to an upper disturbance positioned to the west. Showers will continue to focus over windward locations, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods.

