The non-profit Nā Hale O Maui community land trust is mentoring the development of land trusts on Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi.

Cassandra Abdul, executive director of Nā Hale O Maui, a community land trust, met recently with Peter Hoffman, former Big Island Council Member and Michael Matsukawa, Esq., Board Members of Housing and Land Enterprise of Hawaiʻi County.

The meeting was to continue assistance to the Big Island in the formation of their own local land trust. NHOM has also worked with a community group on Kauaʻi to start a community land trust.

NHOM recognizes that Hawaiʻi has a unique housing environment. Organization leaders say the high cost of real estate, restrictions on supply of housing, environmental concerns, demographic pressures, and a deteriorating infrastructure will require new and creative approaches. “We pledge to work with other organizations, community groups, private landowners, local governments, and our state and federal legislature to help develop workable solutions,” Abdul said after the meeting.

NHOM shared their formation documents and the Hawaiʻi Island group used the information to create their own Community Land Trust– registered with the State of Hawaiʻi DCCA. They referenced the NHOM application when applying for their own 501 (c) 3 status as well.

Nā Hale O Maui will continue to meet with community groups who want to start community land trusts on their island.