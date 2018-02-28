Torrential rains created flash flood conditions in the Wailuku, Waiehu, and Waihe‘e areas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, which led to severe damage and structures being washed away.

Maui residents whose homes or property may have been damaged during the flash flood event, are asked to fill out a damage assessment form on the Maui County website.

Individuals and businesses are asked to report damages to the County of Maui Emergency Management Agency. Officials say the information will ensure that the County of Maui has a complete picture of the scope of damage caused during the storm event. The data collected will allow County officials to determine if our jurisdiction qualifies for any state or federal assistance, as well as to assist with flood plain mapping.

The county would like to remind individuals that completion of a Damage Assessment Survey does not constitute as an application for assistance and that affected parties still need to file claims with their insurance companies.

For more information, contact the Maui Civil Defense Agency at 270-7285.