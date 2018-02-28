UPDATE: 9:37 A.M. 2.28.18, Water Service has been restored at Kahului Airport following a water main break earlier this morning. Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation officials say all facilities including restaurants, restrooms and water fountains are open and operational.

An 8-inch watermain break affected water service for almost a dozen businesses in Kahului early this morning, including the Kahului Airport. Customers began reporting low pressure and no service at around 6 a.m., including Maui Electric, Home Depot, the Courtyard Marriott, Walmart and the Kahului Airport.

Department of Water Supply crews located and isolated the break on the Kanahā side of the airport. The break was bypassed and service restored to the area.

UPDATE: Water should be back in service by approximately 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018.

The Department of Transportation is reporting a temporary water outage at the Kahului Airport due to a water main break.

Transportation officials say portable restrooms will be brought in. In the interim, passengers are urged to use the restroom before arriving at the airport.

Airport restaurants are also closed for the duration.

Crews from the County of Maui are working to restore service via a bypass valve.

*Check back for further details and updates, which will be posted as they become available.