HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday March 07: Rough surf will continue through Friday along east facing shores before gradually easing over the weekend. A mix of small to moderate north and northwest swells is expected by Sunday, with similar sources continuing next week. A larger northerly swell is possible Tuesday through Wednesday, which could generate near advisory level surf along north facing shores. A small to moderate south swell will be late Friday into the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high ENE medium period swell in the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops into the thigh to waist range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S short period wind swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

