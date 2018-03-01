The nominees for the upcoming 2018 Mayor’s Small Business Awards have been announced.

For the exceptional small business of the year category, which includes establishments with 10 or fewer employees, a total of six nominations were submitted. Businesses being considered for the award include:

Coconut Condos

Manakai Swimwear LLC

Positive Apparel, LLC

Pure Barre Maui

Wailuku Market LLC dba Kaohu Store

Yanagida Strength & Fitness LLC

Exceptional Small Business of the Year (11 to 35 employees):

Blue Ginger Café

Haynes Publishing Group

Mid-Pacific Pest Control, Inc. Young Small Business Person of the Year (under age 40 as of March 9, 2018): Cody Clark (Climbing HI LLC)

Kimo Clark (Truth Excavation)

Shaun Bayles (Emerald Kitchen LLC dba Chic Naturals)

Walle and Rebecca Hutton (Pome Maui) Outstanding Non-Profit Business: Hale Mahaolu

Maui Humane Society

Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation

Nisei Veterans Memorial Center

Pacific Cancer Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award (for any individual doing business in Maui County for more than 20 years; no limit on number of employees): Erlinda Rosario (McDonald’s of Maui, Hawaiʻi)

Johanna Kuuleilokelani Shin Amorin (Jobline Xpress Inc.) The Mayor’s Small Business Awards recognize outstanding businesses in our community that have 100 or fewer employees and have had a Hawaiʻi General Excise Tax license for no fewer than two years. Other criteria include demonstrating business leadership in a changing economic environment, creating a quality work environment for their employees, exhibiting the aloha spirit and exemplary customer service, developing partnerships with other sectors of the community, and demonstrating other exceptional qualities or traits.

All nominees and winners will be honored at an awards dinner on Friday, March 9, 2018, at the Waikapū Ballroom of the King Kamehameha Golf Club.