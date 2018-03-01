AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Nominees Announced for 2018 Mayor’s Small Business Awards

March 1, 2018, 1:14 PM HST (Updated March 1, 2018, 1:18 PM) · 0 Comments
×

The nominees for the upcoming 2018 Mayor’s Small Business Awards have been announced.

2017 Small Business of the Year honorees Group Shot (L to R): Pamela Tumpap, Maui Chamber of Commerce President; James Doran Jr., Ceramic Tile Plus & Exclusively Yours; Don & Donna Shearer, Windward Aviation, Inc.; Mayor Alan Arakawa; Trisha Egge (for Andrew Keenan), Maui Windows & Doors, LLC; Chantal Ratte, Ka Lima O Maui, Ltd.; Brian Bowers, Artistic Builders Corporation; Teena Rasmussen, Mayor’s Office of Economic Development Director. Photo Courtesy

For the exceptional small business of the year category, which includes establishments with 10 or fewer employees, a total of six nominations were submitted. Businesses being considered for the award include:

  • Coconut Condos
  • Manakai Swimwear LLC
  • Positive Apparel, LLC
  • Pure Barre Maui
  • Wailuku Market LLC dba Kaohu Store
  • Yanagida Strength & Fitness LLC
Exceptional Small Business of the Year (11 to 35 employees):
  • Blue Ginger Café
  • Haynes Publishing Group
  • Mid-Pacific Pest Control, Inc.

Young Small Business Person of the Year (under age 40 as of March 9, 2018):

  • Cody Clark (Climbing HI LLC)
  • Kimo Clark (Truth Excavation)
  • Shaun Bayles (Emerald Kitchen LLC dba Chic Naturals)
  • Walle and Rebecca Hutton (Pome Maui)

Outstanding Non-Profit Business:

  • Hale Mahaolu
  • Maui Humane Society
  • Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation
  • Nisei Veterans Memorial Center
  • Pacific Cancer Foundation

Lifetime Achievement Award (for any individual doing business in Maui County for more than 20 years; no limit on number of employees):

  • Erlinda Rosario (McDonald’s of Maui, Hawaiʻi)
  • Johanna Kuuleilokelani Shin Amorin (Jobline Xpress Inc.)

The Mayor’s Small Business Awards recognize outstanding businesses in our community that have 100 or fewer employees and have had a Hawaiʻi General Excise Tax license for no fewer than two years. Other criteria include demonstrating business leadership in a changing economic environment, creating a quality work environment for their employees, exhibiting the aloha spirit and exemplary customer service, developing partnerships with other sectors of the community, and demonstrating other exceptional qualities or traits.

All nominees and winners will be honored at an awards dinner on Friday, March 9, 2018, at the Waikapū Ballroom of the King Kamehameha Golf Club.
Tickets are available to the public at $79 and can be purchased online at www.mauichamber.com or by calling the Maui Chamber of Commerce at (808) 244-0081 on or before Friday, March 2, 2018. Reserved tables of 10 are also available for $750. For more information, contact the Maui County Business Resource Center at 270-5767 or the Maui Chamber of Commerce at 244-0081.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments