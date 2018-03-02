The deadline for the Realtors Association of Maui Presidential Scholarship has been extended to 5 p.m. on Monday, March 5, 2018.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be a graduating senior or former recipient of RAM’s Presidential Scholarship in 2015, 2016 or 2017; a resident of Maui County (students attending private high schools off-island will be considered Maui County residents if they are living off-island for the specific purpose of attending a private high school); must have attended a Maui County high school (or private high school off-island); and be applying or reapplying to an accredited college, university or trade school. Current GED participants are eligible to apply.

Since 1989, RAM’s Presidential Scholarship Fund has awarded more than $620,000 in scholarships to college-bound high school seniors throughout Maui County, as well as past recipients of the scholarship.

For more information or to download a scholarship application, click here, or stop by RAM’s main office at 441 Ala Makani Place in Kahului, or contact respective high school guidance counselor.

To learn more about RAM’s Presidential Scholarship Fund, call Leeann Poaipuni at 270-4628 or email leeann@ramaui.com.