The application deadline for Haleakalā National Park’s ‘Imi i ka Lama Collegiate Internship Program is Saturday, March 31, 2018.

The eight week summer internship program is for college age students who are interested in careers in natural resources/conservation and/or the National Park Service.

Six positions will be available in the areas of Endangered Wildlife Management, Cultural Resource Management, Facilities Management, Interpretation, Team Leader, and Visitor/Resources Protection. Students interested in these fields or in education, Hawaiian studies, or tourism careers are encouraged to apply.

Applicants will be selected through an application, background check, and interview process. Interns will earn a living allowance of $200 per week and the Team Leader will earn $400 per week. Graduates of the program will be eligible to earn an AmeriCorps Education Award of $1,230 that may be applied towards higher education costs or student loans.

All applications and required documents must be received by 4 p.m. in order to be considered.

Applicants must be available full-time from June 11, 2018- August 3, 2018, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., not including travel time.

Free transportation will be provided from designated pick up sites in Central Maui and Upcountry. Neighbor island residents are encouraged to apply, however they must seek their own accommodations. Park housing is not available.

For more information contact Honeygirl Duman at (808) 572-4455, or at Bennadette_Duman@nps.gov.