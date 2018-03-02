Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel will host a delicious Girl’s Day brunch buffet at their award-winning Tiki Terrace Restaurant on Sunday, March 4, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hinamatsuri, also called Dolls’ Day or Girls’ Day, takes place every March 3 and is mostly celebrated by Hawaiʻi families of Japanese and Okinawan descent.

The buffet will feature a cold seafood bar, a carving station where guests can enjoy kiawe slow-roasted prime rib, omelets and saimin, and a specialty dessert station.

Specialty salads will include smoke bacon broccoli and cranberry salad; shrimp and sushi rice salad; Mitsuna greens and pear salad with ginger miso dressing; California crab and avocado salad; and buckwheat noodle salad with soy vinaigrette.

The buffet will also include local favorites such as Ahi shoyu poke; tuna, ogo scallion poke; kim chee tako poke; mussel cucumber onion poke; and house made poi.

The hot station will feature miso soup; kim chee fried rice; wok fried Mahi Mahi with black bean sauce; furikaki baked salmon; garlic shrimp pasta; vegetarian red curry stir-fry with gobo fishcake; Japanese-style meatballs with brown gravy; slow-roasted shoyu pork and pork nishime.

Dessert items will include bread pudding with whiskey sauce; chocolate-dip strawberries; mini Éclairs; Kinaco mochi coconut & red bean Manju; Kabocha pumpkin in Coconut cream; banana cream pie; macadamia nut cream pie and much more.

The price for the buffet is $48 for adults, $25 for children ages 12 and under and children ages five and under eat free.