HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday March 08: Surf along east facing shores will gradually ease below advisory levels over the weekend, but remain rough due to strong onshore winds. A small south swell will fill in Friday night into the weekend. A mix of small to moderate north and northwest swells is expected by Sunday, with similar sources continuing next week. Two larger overlapping northerly swells are possible Tuesday through Thursday, which could generate advisory level surf along north facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Thigh to waist high ENE medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 20-25mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S long period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

