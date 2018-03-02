March 02, 2018 Weather ForecastMarch 2, 2018, 7:45 AM HST (Updated March 2, 2018, 7:45 AM) · 0 Comments
Looking Ahead
The high pressure ridge northeast of the islands will slowly weaken as the low to the west drifts slowly north. The east- southeast winds will become more easterly this weekend with a return to more typical scattered windward and mauka shower activity. A shallow cold frontal boundary will pass through the islands on Tuesday morning with northeasterly winds bringing a slight cool down in temperatures through next week Thursday.
West Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
South Side
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light north wind becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
North Shore
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
East Maui
Today: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov