Maui Economic Opportunity announced it has awarded its 2017 Driver of the Year Award to Gary “Gus” Dean.

Award presenters say Gus exemplifies MEO’s core values and lives up to the group’s motto “Helping People, Changing Lives” every day.

Dean has been with the company since 2015 and also received the “Cash for No Crash” award, which is given to drivers who are not involved in any accidents during the calendar year.

MEO says that despite having some personal challenges, Dean always shows up for work on time, is the first to offer assistance to co-workers and clients, and always with a smile on his face.