Transportation Director Don Medeiros announced he has appointed John Buck as the new Deputy Transportation Director.

For the last seven years, Buck has served as an executive assistant to the mayor and served as the Deputy Director of the Department of Parks & Recreation from 2003 to 2007.

Buck fills a position vacated by Deputy Director Marc Takamori.

Buck is a graduate of California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo and had this first job with Maui County in 1985 with the Department of Parks & Recreation.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Deputy Director of Transportation and work with a great team. Like some other departments, we add quality to the life of our residents here on Maui, especially those who have to overcome mobility challenges,” said Buck.