Family-owned and operated “The Keiki Playhouse” will be re-opening in a new location with upgrades, new play structures and at a lower price point for customers.

New play structures include a “twirly slide”, a larger castle and pirate ship play area and a party room for events.

The 4,000 square foot space also includes a retail area. Owner, Rachel Johnson explained that they kept and expanded the play areas that the kids loved while getting rid of the areas that weren’t as safe or very popular with the keiki.

The grand opening is Saturday March 3, 2018 at 10 a.m. There will be free entry from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information visit their Facebook Page or Website.