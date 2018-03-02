A new bowling alley is now open in Lahaina. Island Bowling is the first to open on Maui in 50 years. This weekend is already sold out, our Nikki Schenfeld went to the grand opening, so look for more information on hours, pricing and more in her article at mauinow.com.

Fork & Salad announced they are franchising and expanding to the mainland, with a California venue that could open by the end of the year. The popular farm-to-table eatery opened in Kihei in July 2016 and will launch its second location in Kahului, near Target, at the Puʻunene Shopping Center in late spring.

That same retail center is one of three in Hawaiʻi acquired by Alexander & Baldwin. The others are on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi. A&B took the shopping centers from California-based Terramar Retail Centers LLC for $254 million, including the assumption of $62 million in mortgage debt. The transaction closed on Feb. 23, 2018.

More than 100 volunteers took part in a restoration effort at Waiheʻe River on Sunday after a storm on Feb. 18, wiped out a rock wall at the headwaters and cut off water flow to taro farmers downstream. Residents affected by the flash flood event are also being asked to fill out Damage Assessment Forms on the Maui County website.