The 30th Annual Hoʻomau Concert takes place on Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens.

The annual fundraising event is a benefit for Pūnana Leo o Maui, a Hawaiian immersion preschool.

This year’s theme is I luna nō ka ua waele e ke pulu.

This is the premier Hawaiian language and entertainment event of the year for the entire ʻohana. The event features live Hawaiian music, live and silent auctions, keiki zone, hale ʻawa, Maui crafters, food booths and cultural demonstrations.

Award-winning music will be performed by Keauhou, Kamaka Kūkona, Kapena, Josh Tatofi, Nāpua Greig, Tava Nui and ʻNā Wai Ehā.

A silent auction will occur throughout the morning with live auction items going up for bid in the early afternoon. Exquisite art will also be available for those looking for unique pieces produced by some of Hawaiʻi’s most talented practitioners. This year’s hand stitched quilt, designed by Aunty Eve Kaikala, features an ahupuaʻa with the squares depicting ka wao akua, ka wao kiele, ka wao kanaka, a me ka wao kai in green and blue hues.

The new keiki zone will provide all-day care for keiki ages 5 to 13. The morning will include Hawaiian games, bouncy castles, and tug-o-war. After lunch, the water will be turned on for wet bouncy castles, sprinklers, and water play. Hawaiian arts and crafts will be available as well. Admissions for all-day care is $20, and afternoon waterplay is $10.

Attendees can visit Hawaiian crafters and vendors who will be present from across Hawaiʻi and can try ʻono food provided by Kula Kaiapuni o Maui. This year will include a Country Store stocked with fresh and locally-farmed produce, foods, and homemade goods.

Proceeds of Hoʻomau continue to benefit Pūnana Leo o Maui in Wailuku. Annually, Pūnana Leo o Maui enrolls 30 keiki and teaches them exclusively in the Hawaiian language.

Tickets for Hoʻomau are available through Pūnana Leo parents, all Minit Stop locations, Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, and Native Intelligence in Wailuku. Ticket prices are $10 in advance, $15 at the gate, and children 10 years of age and under are free.