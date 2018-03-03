Wondering what Maui Academy of Performing Arts’ Live summer show will be? Watch the video below to find out.

MAPA was founded 1974 and has been the longest running performing arts camp on Maui.

Since the organization’s inception, over one million Maui residents and visitors have participated in MAPA programs as students, teachers, audience members, performers, volunteers and donors.

All MAPA programs teach collaboration, communication, team work, empathy, appreciation of diversity, responsibility, and respect for self and others.

More information on the summer show will be posted once it becomes available.