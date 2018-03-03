High Surf Advisory issued March 03 at 3:28AM HST until March 03 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

The high pressure ridge northeast of the islands continues to weaken and the low to the northwest slowly drifts northward. A jet stream aloft will continue to produce high cirrus clouds over the state with easterly trade winds and isolated to scattered showers through the weekend. On Monday, the trade wind directions will shift to northeasterly as the ridge builds in north of the state. A shallow cold front will move across the Hawaiian Islands from Monday evening through Tuesday morning with a brief increase in shower activity. Cooler and drier air will then move in behind the front from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

West Side

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind around 11 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light north wind becoming northeast 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.