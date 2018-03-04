There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

The locally breezy trade winds are expected to decrease slightly by this evening. Brief trade showers will remain focused across windward facing slopes, while some high cloud cover will persist across parts of the state. East-northeast trades will increase slightly Monday, then strengthen and shift out of the northeast starting Tuesday as a dissipating front passes overhead. Expect an increase in rainfall as this weak frontal band pushes through, followed by cooler and drier air on Wednesday. There is a potential for enhanced windward showers on Thursday and Friday as an upper-level trough digs down toward the islands.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 11 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 11 mph.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.