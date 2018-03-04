Maui Obituaries

Elizabeth Aganos

May 25, 1943 – February 26, 2018

Elizabeth Aganos, 74, of Kahului, belovedly known as, “Sista”, “Aunty Sista”, “Aunty Lisa”, and “Aunty Liz”, passed away on Feb. 26, 2018 at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Elizabeth was born on May 25, 1943 in Hilo and moved to Maui with her mother and siblings where they resided in Lahaina. A graduate of Lahainaluna High School, Elizabeth attended Maui Community College where she earned her nursing degree as a registered nurse. Elizabeth began her nursing career at Kula Hospital, then moving to Maui Memorial Hospital, and eventually became the Health Room Nurse at Maui High School, where she retired.

Elizabeth is survived by her son, Brian Aganos (Azenith); daughter, Kuulei Aganos (Marvin); and sister, Penny Schneider (John).

Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband, William Aganos, and brother, James Walker, Jr.

A Celebration of Elizabeth’s life will be held at 9 am, on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Waiola Church in Lahaina – 535 Waine’e Street, with lunch at the Hall following the service.

Cherylette “Shisha” Brown

July 9, 1952 – February 25, 2018

Cherylette “Shisha” Brown, 65, of Makawao, passed away on Feb. 25, 2018, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on July 9, 1952 in Puʻunēnē, Maui.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 9, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Makawao; mass will begin at 11 a.m.; burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family requests Aloha attire. Norman’s Mortuary is assisting with funeral arrangements.

Shisha retired as a cashier at the Egg Farm. She later worked as a baker’s helper at Komoda Bakery. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Helen Brown, Jr., and sister, Roberta Brown. She is survived by her God child, Shelden Iokalanipo Hokoana; siblings, Charlyne Brown, Glenda (Pantaleon) Bacos, Clayton Brown, James Hokoana; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Alfredo Baligasa Palmero

July 24, 1934 – February 21, 2018

Alfredo Baligasa Palmero, 83, of Kahului, passed away on Feb. 21, 2018, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on July 24, 1934, in the Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Kahului; service will begin at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 12:30 p.m., at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku. Norman’s Mortuary is assisting with funeral arrangements.

Alfredo was a retired maintenance worker at the Kāʻanapali Golf Course AMFAC. He is survived by his wife, Anastacia Palmero; children, Armand Palmero, Leo Palmero, Victor Prones, Felipe Prones, Joel Prones, Jimmy Prones, Tirso Prones, Roger Prones, Lorenzo Prones, Arlene Warren, Nelson Prones, Kavin Prones; 32 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

Louisa Pacubas

June 21, 1930 – February 21, 2018

Louisa Pacubas, 87, of Kahului, passed away on Feb. 21, 2018, under the care of Hospice Maui, with loving family by her side. She was born on June 21, 1930, in Waiheʻe.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018, at Christ the King Church; eulogy starts at 10:45 a.m.; mass will begin at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 12:30 p.m., at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku. Norman’s Mortuary is assisting with funeral arrangements.

Louisa worked at St. Anthony Church and sang in the choir at Christ the King Church. She later worked and retired as a receptionist at Maui Medical Group. She was predeceased by her parents, Pedro and Emelia de Aquino; and brother, Andrew (Phyllis-deceased) de Aquino. She is survived by her husband, George Pacubas, Sr.; sons, Ken Pacubas, George Pacubas, Jr. (June), Jason Pacubas (Arlene Saltiban); daughters, Charise Fuller (Andy), Leona “Lee” Ah Yen (Duane); 9 grandchildren, Ryan Fuller, Jeremy Fuller (Kristel), Kristi Ah Yen, Shauna Ah Yen, Nawai Ah Yen, Michael Facuri, Gannon Pacubas, Ramsey Pacubas; great grandchild, Kaia Louisa Fuller. Siblings, Candy (Sonny, deceased) Santos, Dolores (Jay, deceased) Conroy, Patricia (Jimmy) Saltiban, Fred de Aquino, Leonard (Carla) de Aquino, and Estrellita (David) Marcellus.

Andres D. Malinnag, Sr.

November 6, 1934 – February 20, 2018

Andres D. Malinnag, Sr., 83, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on Feb. 20, 2018, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Nov. 6, 1934, in the Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 23, 2018, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 8:30 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service starts at 9 a.m.; burial will follow, 12:30 p.m., at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery, Garden of Meditation. Norman’s Mortuary is assisting with funeral arrangements.

Andres was a retired minister at Central Maui Church of Christ. He is survived by his wife, Norma Yoro Malinnag; children, Evangeline M.-deceased (Joemar) Dumalanta, Revelina Malinnag, Andres T. (Ma. Hope) Malinnag Jr., Reuben T. (Edralyn) Malinnag, Daisy M. (Wilson) Laiz, Cherry M. (Virgil) Ibarra Jr.; siblings, Marciano Malinnag, Gabriel Malinnag, Agapito Malinnag; 13 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

John Thomas Sardinha

December 21, 1931 – February 19, 2018

John Thomas Sardinha, 86, of Kahului, Maui passed away under the care of Maui Memorial Medical Center on Feb. 19, 2018. He was born in Puʻunēnē on Dec. 21, 1931.

Visitation will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Saturday, March 17, 2018 with a public viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. and Mass to begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.

John was a major league professional baseball player in the US and Japan, then a lifeguard for the County of Maui.

He is survived by his loving wife Evelyn Pimentel Sardinha; son, John Thomas Sardinha II (Alicia); daughters, Lisa Tintiangco (Chris), Tanya Moleta (Donovyne); sister, Emilia Bush; eight grandchildren, John Thomas “JT” Sardinha III (Lacey), Dr. Chace Moleta, M.D., Bobby Lu, Dr. Kristi Tintiangco, Pharm.D. (Ikaika Wong), Tasha Mahelona (Elden “Pua”), Chazz Moleta, Chastiny “Nikki” Greig (Nalu), Dante Sardinha; 6 great-grandchildren, Rheannon, Cruz, Ryze, Hunter, Zen and Blaise, and one on the way.

Kristen “Cissy” Reyes

December 18, 1968 – February 9, 2018

Kristen “Cissy” Reyes, 49, of Kīhei, passed away on Feb. 9, 2018 at her residence in Kīhei. She was born on Dec. 18, 1968 in Wailuku, Maui.

Visitation will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului on Saturday, March 17, from 9 to 11 a.m. with service starting at 11 a.m.

Kristen “Cissy” Reyes, survived by her parents, Eddie and Arleen Reyes; sister, Keone Reyes; nieces, Chentelle (Ben) Rowland and Sierra (Austin) Patao; nephew, Kory Kahalekai, as well as grandnieces, grandnephews, family and friends.

Walter S. Cravalho, Sr.

January 9, 1927 – February 8, 2018

Walter S. Cravalho, Sr., 91, of Kaupakalua, passed away on Feb. 8, 2018 at Hale Makua in Kahului. He was born on Jan. 9, 1927 in Puʻunēnē, Maui.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at St. Joseph Church in Makawao, Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m., and burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao.

Walter was a truck driver for Maui Dry Goods and Honolulu Gas Company.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Freitas Cravalho; son, Walter S. Cravalho Jr.; daughters, Gisele (Russell) Higa, Gerri (Guy) Nakamura, and Judy (Steven) Franco; brother, Abel (Barbara Porras) Cravalho; sister-in-law, Shirley Freitas Cravalho; nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Walter was predeceased by his father, Jules Cravalho, mother, Joaquina Mendes Cravalho; brothers, Frank and Clarence Cravalho; and sister, Evelyn Silva.

Big Island Obituaries

Betty Jane Rillon-Panis

August 14, 1942 – February 23, 2018

Betty Jane Rillon-Panis, 75 of Hilo, peacefully passed away on Feb. 23, 2018. She was born on Aug. 14, 1942 in Hilo and was a retired childcare provider.

Celebration of life to announced at a later date.

Survived by her husband Richard Juan Panis; sons, Derek Rillon, Byron Rillon; daughters, Lynette Rillon, Natasha Panis-Vuong; brothers, Deonicio Canda, Ronald Rillon, Terry Canda, Cisco Rillon; sisters, Corazon Pascua, Sandra Rillon Bernadette Canda-Alvarez; grandchildren Maiyah Panis-Vuong, Noah Panis-Vuong; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Kenneth Martin Pensula

May 3, 1960 – February 22, 2018

Kenneth Martin Pensula, 58 of Ocean View, passed away on Feb. 22, 2018. He was born in the Seattle, Washington. Kenneth worked in information technology for computer companies.

He is survived by wife Lilia; parents Donato and Betty Pensula of Ocean View; sons Kyle Pensula of Ocean View; Kenneth Minoza of Seattle, Washington; daughters Kaira Pensula of Ocean View; Courtney Hines of Olympia, Washington; brothers Daniel (Janice) Pensula of Cle Elum Washington; Tony Pensula of Auburn, Washington; Joseph (Mae) Pensula of Olympia, Washington; sisters Paula (Mike) Majerle of Big Lake, Alaska; Ann Pensula of Spencer, West Virginia; and Catherine (Kenneth) Kildall of Ocean View.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

George Takeo Honma

March 14, 1927 – February 7, 2018

George Takeo Honma, 90 of Hilo, peacefully passed away on Feb. 7, 2018. He was born on March 14, 1927 and retired from the Sheriff’s Department, he was an avid golfer and bowler.

Private services were held.

Survived by his loving wife, Bernice H. Honma; daughter, Sandra (Suki) Kaupu of Hilo, Sherry Cox of Oʻahu; brother, Jimmy Honma of Oʻahu; nephew, Russell Honma of Oʻahu, six grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.