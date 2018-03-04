Koholā Brewery and Maui Steamer Pots are teaming up with the Mauli Ola Foundation for a fundraiser to help fight cystic fibrosis and other genetic diseases.

The fundraising event will take place on Saturday, March 10, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Koholā Brewery in Lahaina.

For $25, individuals will receive a pint of one of Koholā’s craft beers and a pound of Maui Steamer Pots fresh seafood including lobster, clams, shrimp, crab, and corn. The event will also feature live music and raffles.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Mauli Ola Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing hope and confidence to individuals living with genetic diseases. Harnessing the healing powers of the ocean, some of the world’s best surfers introduce surfing and ocean-based activities as natural therapies to those who suffer from the disease.

“I’ve been wanting to get involved with the Mauli Ola Foundation for a long time and figured this was the perfect opportunity,” said Maui Steamer Pots owner Jason Mahon. “Mark Fisher (brand ambassador for Koholā Brewery) and I met in the ocean and we both agreed we wanted to do something that involved helping kids so it’s a perfect fit.”

Every summer, surfers with the Mauli Ola Foundation tour across the US; stopping at hospitals to visit kids and host surf experience days so people suffering with cystic fibrosis can get into ocean water (which is high in saline) and experience what natural therapies can do for their lungs.

The last MOF Surf Experience Day held on Maui was in September 2016 at Launiupoko Beach Park in Lahaina. Participating at that event was 3-year-old Trucker Dukes and his family. “He was nervous to surf at first, but once we caught a wave, the smile on his face was priceless,” said MOF Hawaiʻi Director Jason Magallanes.

“Our goal is to raise enough money to sponsor another surf experience day here on Maui,” Mahon added.

The event at Koholā Brewery is for ages 21 and over. For more information on the event, click here. For more information about the Mauli Ola Foundation, click here.

Koholā Brewery is located at 910 Honoapiʻilani Hwy #55, in Lahaina (located behind Subway).