AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Pint and a Pound to Help Fight Cystic Fibrosis

March 4, 2018, 10:30 AM HST (Updated March 4, 2018, 10:40 AM) · 0 Comments
×

Koholā Brewery and Maui Steamer Pots are teaming up with the Mauli Ola Foundation for a fundraiser to help fight cystic fibrosis and other genetic diseases.

The fundraising event will take place on Saturday, March 10, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Koholā Brewery in Lahaina.

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

    Proceeds will go towards hosting another surf experience day with the Mauli Ola Foundation here on Maui, like this one held in September 2016. Trucker Dukes with the Mauli Ola Foundation ohana at Launiupoko Beach Park in September 2016.

    Pint and a pound flyer

    Jamie O’Brien at a past surf experience day. PC: Domenic Mosqueira

    Maui’s Nissen Osterneck sharing the stoke at a past Surf Experience Day. Photo Courtesy: Jackie Fiero

    Mauli Ola’s Jimmy “Ulu Boy” Napeahi at the Haleiwa Surf Experience Day. Photo Courtesy Jackie Fiero

    MOF’s Jason Magallanes and Hans Hagen sharing the stoke on a wave during a surf experience day. PC: Jackie Fiero

    The September 2016 Mauli Ola Foundation Surf Experience Day at Launiupoko Beach Park. Photo Courtesy

    Paige Alms at the Surf Experience Day on Maui in September 2016. Photo Courtesy

    From L-R: Teddy Navarro, Nissen Osterneck, Jason Magallanes, Hans Hagen and Yancy Medeiros at a hospital visit for Mauli Ola Foundation. Photo Courtesy

    Beers from Koholā Brewery. Courtesy photo.

    For $25, individuals will receive a pint of one of Koholā’s craft beers and a pound of Maui Steamer Pots fresh seafood including lobster, clams, shrimp, crab, and corn. The event will also feature live music and raffles.

    Proceeds from the event will benefit the Mauli Ola Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing hope and confidence to individuals living with genetic diseases. Harnessing the healing powers of the ocean, some of the world’s best surfers introduce surfing and ocean-based activities as natural therapies to those who suffer from the disease.

    “I’ve been wanting to get involved with the Mauli Ola Foundation for a long time and figured this was the perfect opportunity,” said Maui Steamer Pots owner Jason Mahon. “Mark Fisher (brand ambassador for Koholā Brewery) and I met in the ocean and we both agreed we wanted to do something that involved helping kids so it’s a perfect fit.”

    Every summer, surfers with the Mauli Ola Foundation tour across the US; stopping at hospitals to visit kids and host surf experience days so people suffering with cystic fibrosis can get into ocean water (which is high in saline) and experience what natural therapies can do for their lungs.

    The last MOF Surf Experience Day held on Maui was in September 2016 at Launiupoko Beach Park in Lahaina. Participating at that event was 3-year-old Trucker Dukes and his family. “He was nervous to surf at first, but once we caught a wave, the smile on his face was priceless,” said MOF Hawaiʻi Director Jason Magallanes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Our goal is to raise enough money to sponsor another surf experience day here on Maui,” Mahon added.

    The event at Koholā Brewery is for ages 21 and over. For more information on the event, click here. For more information about the Mauli Ola Foundation, click here.

    Koholā Brewery is located at 910 Honoapiʻilani Hwy #55, in Lahaina (located behind Subway).

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments

    Featured Videos