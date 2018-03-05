Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Q: I want to build a house on my family property, but it’s located in a flood zone. How do I get any needed permits to build in a flood zone?

A: You will need to have a flood development permit application prepared by a licensed professional engineer and architect and submitted to the Planning Department for review. You can find information on the application form and process online at www.mauicounty.gov/development. Under permits, Applications & Reviews, click on “Development” and then select “Flood Development Permit.”