Hi Mayor,

Q: I am a student at Kahului School and I like to play outdoors. I was told you played sports in high school. What sports?

A: While attending Maui High School (Hamakuapoko) I played many sports. I played football and tennis. I was on the wrestling team and ran both track and cross country.

Nowadays, to keep myself active, I play tennis and I am a member of several softball teams.

When I have time from my busy schedule, I like to go diving for tako.

It is important to keep our bodies in shape. It is also that we do activities that will challenge our minds.

Right now, you have school to keep your mind active.

For me, when not working, I like to play chess and bridge.

When you finally finished school, you might want to find an activity to keep your mind active. I hope you are doing well in school.