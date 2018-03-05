Last week, Atlas Insurance Agency presented a check worth $2,600 to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center as part of the insurance company’s Education with a Cause seminar.

Nearly 50 participants from local Maui businesses attended the seminar on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, to learn how to better manage their risk. During the seminar, risk management experts presented informative presentations about insurance complexities and outlined proactive strategies to risk management.

All participants donated $25 to attend, with Atlas matching each of those contributions to benefit a local non-profit. During the seminar, Atlas donated the oversized check to the homeless center, which supports Maui’s homeless and hungry.

Atlas Insurance Agency is Hawaiʻi’s largest agency, serving since 1929. The company offers a full range of insurance to protect business, home or auto and also offers Benefits Consulting, AOAO and Construction and Surety programs.

Ka Hale A Ke Ola is a comprehensive resource center that provides emergency shelter, transitional housing, adult education and training, counseling, a primary care medical clinic and facilities for childcare.