Hawaiʻi Farmers Union United, Mauna Kahalawai Chapter will host its monthly locavore potluck from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 8, at the Mill House Restaurant at Maui Tropical Plantation.

The evening’s guest speakers include Dr. Amjad Ahmad from Oʻahu; Harriet Witt, an astronomer to the Maui Film Festival’s Celestial Cinema; and Ian Bender, owner of Ship to Shore Custom Builders.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Dr. Ahmad received his PhD in Natural Resources and Environmental Management from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. In 2011, he joined the Sustainable and Organic Agriculture Program at UH-Mānoa, where he has been working on various research and education activities including local and alternative inputs, soil fertility, plant nutrition, crop diversity, cover cropping, and more. His work aims to support sustainability, food and nutritional security, and self sufficiency in Hawaiʻi.

Witt is an international award-winning science writer. She emcees the monthly meetings of Hawaiʻi Farmers Union United’s Haleakalā Chapter and serves on its board of directors. She will present a talk entitled “How to Think Like a Plant.”

Bender has been working in the building industry for more than two decades. He will discuss various structures appropriate for agricultural uses.

The evening will also include a locally grown food dish by Chef Jaime Tourin of Maui Tempeh Company, plus live entertainment by Hanalei Colleado, prize giveaways, networking, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

HFUU says anyone who is interested about knowing where food comes from is welcome. Attendees will have the chance to network with local producers and talk story about growing one’s own food.

Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share (to feed six people). Otherwise, the cost is $10 for Hawaiʻi Farmers Union United members; $12 for non-members. This is a waste-free event. HFUU asks to please bring your own plate and utensils, or they will be provided for a fee.

Interested persons can become a member at the event, by clicking here. Annual membership is $50, or $100 for a family of four.