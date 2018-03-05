There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday March 11: Surf along east facing shores will gradually ease through Monday. The next advisory-level swell will arrive from the north-northeast Tuesday and continue into next weekend, likely producing high surf along north and east facing shores for most of the week. A small, long-period northwest swell building today will persist through Monday, followed by a slightly larger (but below advisory-level) west-northwest swell Tuesday and Wednesday. Additionally, a small north-northeast swell will persist into Monday, while a small south swell is expected to continue through Wednesday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNE medium period swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell in the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting N for the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNE ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

