Looking Ahead

Moderate to fresh trade winds will prevail across the islands today and tonight, with showers focused mostly on windward areas. Abundant high clouds over eastern parts of the state will finally clear out during the day. A shallow cold front will pass through the state on Tuesday along with some showers. Winds will become more northeasterly with cooler and drier air moving in Tuesday night and Wednesday behind the front. A weak upper level trough will settle in northeast of the state during the second half of the week, which may produce a few showers over the windward slopes. A rather dry and breezy trade wind pattern is expected to prevail for the later part of the week. Trade winds may become strong by the end of the week and into the weekend.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.