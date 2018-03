Maui police responded to 11 burglaries, nine vehicle thefts and 25 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Feb. 18-24, 2018.

Burglaries decreased 21% from the week before when 14 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts decreased 25% from the week before when 12 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins increased 39% from the week before when 18 incidents were reported.

Of the nine vehicle thefts, six have since been recovered.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

11 Burglaries

Wailuku

Monday, Feb. 19, 6:17 a.m.: 2020 Pakahi St at Wailuku Pool, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Friday, Feb. 23, 8:02 a.m.: 53 Lunalilo St at Tings Building, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Feb. 24, 8:24 a.m.: 0-100 block of Kinohi Loa St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kīhei

Monday, Feb. 19, 2:50 p.m.: 75 Alanui Ke Aliʻi at Worldmark, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kula

Monday, Feb. 19, 6:20 p.m.: 200 block of Makaena Pl in a garage, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 5:04 p.m.: 3700 block of Lower Kula Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Lahaina

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7:48 a.m.: 0-100 block of E Kuʻu Aku Ln, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kahului

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2:28 p.m.: 200 block of Puʻumakani St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, Feb. 22, 7 a.m.: 300 Kanaloa Ave at Keopuolani Park field at second scoreboard room, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, Feb. 22, 10:38 a.m.: 100 block of Kane St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wailea

Friday, Feb. 23, 8:52 p.m.: 4100 block of Wailea Alanui Dr at Fairmont Kea Lani, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

9 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului

Sunday, Feb. 18, 11:10 a.m.: 800 block of Pomaikai St, ETW547, 1992 Honda Accord, White

Monday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m.: Alae St/Hoʻokele St, 807TTT, 2012 Ford CW2, White – RECOVERED

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 1:17 p.m.: 310 Kaʻahumanu Ave at Maui Community College, LHM091, 1995 Honda Accord, Silver – RECOVERED

Kīhei

Monday, Feb. 19, 7:32 p.m.: 1913 S Kīhei Rd at Kīhei Kalama Village, LBX412, 1998 Toyota Corolla – RECOVERED

Saturday, Feb. 24, 1:13 p.m.: 0-100 block of Kuapapa Pl at the main house, 1D6070, 2014 Honda CYL, Red/Black

Saturday, Feb. 24, 94 Ehiku Loop, LBX040, 1996 Honda Civic, White – RECOVERED

Lahaina

Monday, Feb. 19, 4:46 p.m.: 300 block of Aulike St, LGF277, Ford Focus, Silver – RECOVERED

Thursday, Feb. 22, 1:23 p.m.: 767 Luakini St at Crossroads Apartments, MDL463, 1998 Dodge Caravan, Maroon – RECOVERED

Wailuku

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 3:31 p.m.: 55 Mahalani St at Maui Police Department, TFF645, 2014 Ford Escape, White

25 Vehicle Break-Ins

Kahului

Sunday, Feb. 18, 8:07 a.m.: 530 E Uahi Way at Lane’s Carpet Waikapu Industrial, 2015 Ford vehicle, White

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 3:58 p.m.: 29 Alahao St at Kanaha Beach Park, 1994 Nissan vehicle, Black

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 4:23 p.m.: 29 Alahao St at Kanaha Beach Park, Nissan Altima, Gray

Thursday, Feb. 22, 7:36 a.m.: Kamaʻaina Rd/Mokulele Hwy at Pulehunui industrial subdivision construction site, 2015 vehicle, White

Saturday, Feb. 24, 540 Haleakalā Hwy at Costco, 2018 Cadillac vehicle, Silver

Kīhei

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2:09 p.m.: 0-100 block of Laumakani Loop, 1996 Nissan Sentra, White

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2:49 p.m.: 2201 Piʻilani Hw at Kīhei Police Station, 1994 Honda Accord, Light Blue

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 10:34 a.m.: S Kīhei Rd at Kīhei Boat Ramp, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, Silver

Friday, Feb. 23, 9:05 p.m.: 0-100 block of Moana Ave, 2003 Chevrolet vehicle, Green

Waikapū

Monday, Feb. 19, 2:40 p.m.: Alohi Ui St/Honoapiʻiani Hwy about 100 yards north of Alohi Nui St, 2002 Honda vehicle, Black

Pāʻia

Monday, Feb. 19, 11:38 a.m.: 1389 Hāna Hwy at Hoʻokipa Park, 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, Silver

Monday, Feb. 19, 4:10 p.m.: Alawai Rd at Baldwin Park, 2016 Toyota Corolla, White

Monday, Feb. 19, 7:40 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Municipal Lot, 2017 Cadillac Escalade, White

Monday, Feb. 19, 8:27 p.m.: 19 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Bay Park, 2017 GMC Yukon, Silver

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7:21 p.m.: Alawai Rd at Baldwin Park, 2001 Toyota RAV-4, Silver

Thursday, Feb. 22, 1:59 p.m.: 441 Hāna Hwy at Tavares Bay, 2003 Ford F-150, Blue

Spreckelsville

Monday, Feb. 19, 4:51 p.m.: Kealakai Pl at Baby Beach, 2014 Nissan Versa, Light Blue

Lahaina

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 8:33 a.m.: 11650 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Olowalu Dump, 2006 Cat, CE, Yellow

Waiheʻe

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 4:06 p.m.: 10700 Kahekili Hwy at Waiheʻe Ridge Trail, 2008 Honda Fit, Blue

Haʻikū

Thursday, Feb. 22, 11:48 a.m.: Hāna Hwy at Bamboo Forest Trail, 2017 Dodge Caravan, White

Thursday, Feb. 22, 12:12 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy at Twin Falls, 2015 Nissan Armada, Black

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2:37 p.m.: 780 Haʻikū Rd behind Nuka Sushi, 1998 Chevrolet Blaze, Gray

Makawao

Thursday, Feb. 22, 3:28 p.m.: Brewer Rd/Makawao Ave within dirt lot, 2015 Toyota 4-Runner, Gray

Mākena

Friday, Feb. 23, 4:57 p.m.: 6600 Mākena Rd at Big Beach first entrance, 2016 Ford Mustang, Silver

Kāʻanapali